Mirova US LLC Sells 69 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mirova US LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 0.0% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Waste Management by 13.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 132,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 179.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 261,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 39.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,615 shares of company stock worth $13,261,532 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $164.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $164.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.10. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.