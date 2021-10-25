Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $23.02 million and $17,037.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.01 or 0.00036689 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00070110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00079080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00103235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,612.98 or 0.99833254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.10 or 0.06688876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,000,441 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

