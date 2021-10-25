Mizuho Cuts Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $25.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.44.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.36. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $32.75.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $122.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

