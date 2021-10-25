MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,343 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 40.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,908,000 after purchasing an additional 443,823 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 17.7% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 179,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of AON by 70.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 68,544 shares in the last quarter.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.15.

AON stock opened at $320.82 on Monday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $321.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

