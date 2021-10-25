MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,177,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,954.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 61,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK opened at $68.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.