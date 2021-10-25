MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

