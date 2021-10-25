MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,721,000 after purchasing an additional 79,359 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.48.

TSCO opened at $208.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.42. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

