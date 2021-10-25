MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the second quarter worth $2,568,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 21.6% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the second quarter worth $616,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 44.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 590,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,763,000 after acquiring an additional 180,394 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 113,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average is $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGG. Argus lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

