MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

EMQQ stock opened at $53.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.34. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.