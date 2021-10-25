Modefi Reaches Market Cap of $22.64 Million (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Modefi has a market cap of $22.64 million and $920,053.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Modefi has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00002570 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Modefi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00051947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00207606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00103332 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Modefi Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,030,184 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.