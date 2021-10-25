Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $3,005,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $2,834,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $2,864,070.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total value of $3,540,960.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $3,897,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $3,844,170.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $3,436,380.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $3,524,310.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $3,663,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $3,463,650.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $326.54 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.49 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $388.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.50. The firm has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after buying an additional 545,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

