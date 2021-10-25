ModiHost (AIM) Market Capitalization Reaches $222,222.44

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. ModiHost has a total market cap of $222,222.44 and $40,167.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00048588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.87 or 0.00200977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00101699 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

