ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 72,889 shares.The stock last traded at $166.45 and had previously closed at $166.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf purchased 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $228,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $123,609,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $93,957,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in ModivCare by 19.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,234,000 after buying an additional 75,847 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $60,889,000.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

