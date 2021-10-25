MonetaryUnit Market Cap Hits $1.78 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.78 million and $1,804.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001237 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.49 or 0.00244292 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 236,345,783 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.