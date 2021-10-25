Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.30). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNPR stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.06. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

