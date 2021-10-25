Morgan Stanley Boosts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $151.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. FBN Securities began coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.15.

ASAN opened at $134.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion and a PE ratio of -74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.17 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $1,755,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 118,512 shares valued at $9,995,585. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth about $65,448,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth about $46,274,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 28.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

