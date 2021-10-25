Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,292 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $32,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Shares of MS stock opened at $101.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.22. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

