Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the highest is $2.16. Motorola Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $8.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.91 to $9.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.54.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $3.62 on Monday, hitting $245.91. 531,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,287. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.18. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $156.30 and a 52 week high of $250.36. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,004,314,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,500,000 after acquiring an additional 53,660 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $625,835,000 after acquiring an additional 75,848 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,885,000 after acquiring an additional 252,286 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

