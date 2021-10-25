Mount Lucas Management LP Makes New $498,000 Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $132.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.49 and a 200-day moving average of $133.47. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.