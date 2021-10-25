Mount Lucas Management LP Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 222,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 48,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

