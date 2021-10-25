Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.12% of Movado Group worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Movado Group during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 6,724 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $202,594.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,102 shares of company stock valued at $762,614 in the last quarter. 28.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $34.15 on Monday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $786.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

