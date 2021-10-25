MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $6.55 Per Share

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari expects that the industrial products company will earn $6.55 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MSM. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

NYSE:MSM opened at $81.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average is $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.09.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,895,000 after buying an additional 222,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,152,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,343,000 after buying an additional 146,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after buying an additional 700,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,041 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

