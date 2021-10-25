MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $81.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.74. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.