M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,427,000 after acquiring an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 629,415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,607,000 after acquiring an additional 63,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $159.05 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $86.78 and a one year high of $159.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 127.24, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPT shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.56.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

