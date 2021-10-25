M&T Bank Corp Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 241.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $89.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

