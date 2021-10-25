M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,720,413,000 after buying an additional 387,764 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in American International Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after buying an additional 3,108,664 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $982,808,000 after purchasing an additional 848,957 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,080,000 after purchasing an additional 548,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,101,000 after purchasing an additional 248,691 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $60.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

