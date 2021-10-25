M&T Bank Corp Sells 309 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,488,446,000 after acquiring an additional 406,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $298,091,000 after acquiring an additional 196,446 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,471,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $345,361,000 after acquiring an additional 104,091 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,110,000 after acquiring an additional 454,828 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,013,915 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $236,173,000 after acquiring an additional 78,773 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of CTXS opened at $99.89 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $145.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

