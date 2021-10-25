M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,202 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after buying an additional 423,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,697,000 after buying an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,278,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,396,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,396,000 after buying an additional 237,805 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $97.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.64. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

