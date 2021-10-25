My DeFi Pet Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.44 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $10.23 million and $2.44 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00069243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00070214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00101471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,920.83 or 1.00140806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.15 or 0.06523944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00021529 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.