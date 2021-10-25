MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.99

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.99 and last traded at $110.74, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 37.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $925,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
