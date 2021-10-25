MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.99

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.99 and last traded at $110.74, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 37.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $925,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

