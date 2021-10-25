National Bank Financial Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AEM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.80.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$70.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$17.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$62.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

