National Bank Financial Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.
Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion.
Shares of AEM stock opened at C$70.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$17.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$62.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
