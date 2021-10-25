National Bank Financial Weighs in on Alamos Gold Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alamos Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NYSE:AGI opened at $8.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $10.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.