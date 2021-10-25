National Bankshares Cuts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$20.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price target (down previously from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.41.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$15.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.98. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.39 and a 52 week high of C$18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 197.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$57.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.41%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

