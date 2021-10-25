National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.93 Million

Analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will post sales of $74.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.70 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $84.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $308.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.30 million to $313.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $318.56 million, with estimates ranging from $317.32 million to $319.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Health Investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. TheStreet cut National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NHI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 216,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,269. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $51.78 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.