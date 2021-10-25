National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.93 Million

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2021

Analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will post sales of $74.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.70 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $84.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $308.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.30 million to $313.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $318.56 million, with estimates ranging from $317.32 million to $319.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. TheStreet cut National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NHI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 216,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,269. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $51.78 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.