NBT Bancorp (NBTB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.72 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. On average, analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $37.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.26%.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NBT Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,816 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of NBT Bancorp worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

