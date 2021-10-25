Nebulas 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.31 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $26.90 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.26 or 0.00337122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00050811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.88 or 0.00209462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00102836 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 75,711,490 coins and its circulating supply is 60,195,692 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

