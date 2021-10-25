Needham & Company LLC Boosts Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target to $165.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

VICR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $143.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.03 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $151.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vicor will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vicor news, Director Jason Carlson sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $164,604.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,327.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $678,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,139,346. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

