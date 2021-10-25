Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.64

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 156304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$118.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

