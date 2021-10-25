Nestlé’s (NSRGF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Baader Bank

Baader Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGF opened at $128.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.28. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $130.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth $1,046,000.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

