NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,474 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.37% of NetScout Systems worth $50,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTCT stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

