Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 4,726 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Autohome by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 64,731 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Autohome by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Autohome by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $48.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

