Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys New Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 400,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.05 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

