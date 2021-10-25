Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 592,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,624,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $106.69 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $107.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

