New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. Has $13.63 Million Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. CIT Group accounts for about 0.3% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $13,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,646,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,679,000 after acquiring an additional 95,823 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CIT Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,290,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after buying an additional 181,447 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CIT Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,145,000 after buying an additional 38,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CIT Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,573,000 after buying an additional 64,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CIT Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,789,000 after buying an additional 566,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

CIT Group stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.08. 21,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

