New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 295,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,321 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 0.6% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $31,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $110.93 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

