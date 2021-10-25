New York Life Investments Alternatives Buys 396 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,505. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $59.68.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

