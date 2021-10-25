New York Life Investments Alternatives Has $1.03 Million Stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

New York Life Investments Alternatives decreased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned about 0.21% of American Outdoor Brands worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AOUT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.13. 360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,152. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $340.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.35.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AOUT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

