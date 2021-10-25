New York Life Investments Alternatives Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 335.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,797 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 19.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.04. The company had a trading volume of 45,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of -134.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $1,141,218.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock worth $41,320,002. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.24.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

