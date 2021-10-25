New York Life Investments Alternatives Invests $732,000 in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,677 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 66,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 26,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,537,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,478,000 after acquiring an additional 83,393 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,219,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,766,000 after acquiring an additional 64,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.51. 4,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,156. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $80,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,648 shares of company stock worth $8,336,931. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVH shares. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

