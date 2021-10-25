Newmont (TSE:NGT) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at UBS Group

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$75.69 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.97.

Shares of TSE:NGT traded up C$1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,322. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$66.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.53.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.77 billion.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

